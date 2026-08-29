Shifting Tides: Sri Lankans Growing Warmer Toward India as Strategic Ties Deepen

A notable shift in public sentiment appears to be taking shape across Sri Lanka, with citizens who once regarded India with suspicion and caution increasingly expressing warmer attitudes toward their powerful northern neighbour — a development that analysts say New Delhi would be wise to recognise and nurture carefully.

A History Marked by Mistrust

Relations between Sri Lanka and India have long been complicated by historical grievances, ethnic sensitivities, and geopolitical anxieties. For decades, a significant portion of the Sri Lankan public — particularly among the Sinhalese majority — harboured deep reservations about Indian intentions, shaped in part by New Delhi's perceived involvement in the island's ethnic conflict during the 1980s and the controversial presence of the Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF).

Those memories left lasting scars on the bilateral relationship, creating a persistent undercurrent of wariness that influenced how ordinary Sri Lankans viewed Indian engagement in their domestic affairs.

Economic Crisis as a Turning Point

The dramatic economic collapse Sri Lanka experienced in 2022, widely regarded as the worst financial crisis in the country's post-independence history, appears to have served as a significant turning point in public perceptions. When Sri Lanka found itself unable to pay for essential imports including fuel, medicine, and food, India responded swiftly with an unprecedented financial assistance package worth approximately four billion US dollars.

The speed and scale of India's response left a meaningful impression on Sri Lankan citizens who had grown accustomed to viewing their neighbour with a degree of suspicion. For many, New Delhi's intervention during the darkest chapter of their recent history translated into a tangible sense of goodwill that political messaging alone could never have achieved.

People-to-People Connections Strengthening

Beyond the realm of emergency assistance, growing people-to-people connections are also contributing to the warming trend. Increased Indian tourism to Sri Lanka, expanding educational exchanges, and greater cultural exposure through Indian media and entertainment have gradually softened attitudes on both sides.

Sri Lankan professionals and students who have studied or worked in India frequently return with more nuanced and favourable impressions of their neighbour, helping to chip away at stereotypes and inherited suspicions that once defined cross-border perceptions.

Geopolitical Context Cannot Be Ignored

The shifting sentiment does not exist in a geopolitical vacuum. China's deepening footprint in Sri Lanka — through major infrastructure investments, port development, and diplomatic engagement — has added urgency to India's efforts to strengthen its own ties with Colombo. Some observers suggest that Sri Lankan public opinion is also being subtly shaped by broader anxieties about over-dependence on any single external power.

In this context, a more balanced relationship with India is increasingly seen by segments of the Sri Lankan public and political establishment as a strategic asset rather than a threat to sovereignty.

New Delhi Must Not Squander the Moment

Analysts caution, however, that this window of opportunity should not be taken for granted. Goodwill built during a crisis can erode quickly if it is not followed by sustained, respectful, and mutually beneficial engagement. Issues such as the longstanding fishermen's dispute in the Palk Strait — where Indian trawlers regularly cross into Sri Lankan waters, causing friction with local fishing communities — remain unresolved and have the potential to reignite resentment.

The fishermen's dispute in the Palk Strait continues to be a sensitive flashpoint between the two countries.

Sri Lanka's Tamil community holds complex and layered expectations of India rooted in the history of the ethnic conflict.

Economic agreements between the two nations must be seen as equitable to maintain public confidence.

India's connectivity and energy projects with Sri Lanka need to advance with transparency and clear benefit to local communities.

For Sri Lanka, the opportunity lies in leveraging renewed goodwill to negotiate a relationship built on genuine partnership rather than dependency. For India, the challenge is to demonstrate through consistent action that it regards Sri Lanka as a sovereign equal and a valued partner in a shared regional future.

Analysts warn that New Delhi must treat this shift in Sri Lankan public sentiment not as a foregone conclusion, but as a fragile and hard-won opening that demands careful, respectful and long-term diplomatic investment.

A Relationship at a Crossroads

Sri Lanka and India stand at what many observers describe as a genuine crossroads in their bilateral relationship. The foundations for a stronger partnership — rooted in geography, cultural affinity, economic complementarity, and recent shared experience — are more visible today than they have been in a generation.

Whether that potential is realised will depend largely on the choices both governments make in the months and years ahead, and whether the warmer feelings now evident among ordinary Sri Lankans are met with the political wisdom and strategic seriousness they deserve.