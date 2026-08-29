Sri Lanka's Dengue Crisis Deepens as Cases Approach 95,000 and Deaths Hit 72

Sri Lanka is grappling with a severe dengue outbreak this year, with the total number of reported cases closing in on 95,000 and the death toll climbing to 72, according to figures released by the National Dengue Control Unit.

Alarming Surge in Case Numbers

A staggering 94,805 dengue cases have been recorded across the island so far this year, painting a deeply concerning picture for public health authorities. The monthly figures reveal a sharp and sustained escalation in transmission, with June alone accounting for 21,533 cases and July recording a dramatic spike of 29,962 cases.

August has already contributed a further 9,469 cases, suggesting the outbreak shows little sign of slowing as the country moves deeper into the wet season.

Western Province Among the Hardest Hit

The Western Province continues to bear a disproportionate burden of the outbreak, as has historically been the case during major dengue surges in Sri Lanka. Densely populated urban areas remain particularly vulnerable to the rapid spread of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the primary carrier of the dengue virus.

A Growing Public Health Emergency

Health officials are urging the public to take immediate preventive measures to curb the spread of the disease. Key steps recommended include:

Eliminating stagnant water around homes and workplaces where mosquitoes breed

Using mosquito repellents and protective clothing, especially during dawn and dusk

Seeking medical attention promptly if symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, or joint pain develop

Cooperating with public health inspectors conducting community-level inspections

The National Dengue Control Unit has recorded 94,805 cases and 72 deaths so far this year, marking one of the most severe outbreaks Sri Lanka has faced in recent times.

With the monsoon season continuing to create ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes, authorities are calling on all Sri Lankans — individuals, households, and local government bodies — to treat dengue prevention as a shared national responsibility. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether the outbreak can be brought under control before the case count reaches an even grimmer milestone.

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