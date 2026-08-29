Sri Lanka Responds to UN Questions Over Extension of Judges' Retirement Age

Sri Lanka has formally responded to concerns raised by the United Nations regarding the government's decision to extend the retirement age of judges, according to official sources.

UN Raises Judicial Independence Questions

The United Nations had put forward a series of concerns relating to the extension of the retirement age for judges in Sri Lanka, prompting the government to issue an official reply addressing the matters raised by the international body.

The move by the UN to query Sri Lanka on the matter reflects broader international attention being paid to the independence and integrity of the country's judiciary, a subject that has drawn scrutiny from various human rights and legal oversight organisations in recent years.

Government Stands by the Decision

Sri Lankan authorities have maintained that the decision to extend judges' retirement ages was made in accordance with domestic legal frameworks and was intended to ensure continuity and stability within the country's judicial system.

Officials stressed that the extension was a procedurally sound measure and that the government remained committed to upholding the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary.

Broader Context

Sri Lanka's judicial system has been under periodic international scrutiny, particularly in the context of ongoing discussions around governance reform and accountability. The UN's engagement on this issue underscores the continued interest of multilateral bodies in the country's institutional developments.

The government's formal response is expected to be reviewed by the relevant UN mechanisms as part of the broader dialogue between Sri Lanka and the international community on matters of rule of law and democratic governance.

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