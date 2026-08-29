Pat Cummins Joins Growing Wave of Cricketers Calling for Humane Treatment of Imran Khan

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins has become the latest prominent international cricketer to speak out in support of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding his voice to a growing chorus of sporting figures calling for the jailed politician and cricket legend to be treated humanely.

Global Cricket Community Rallies Behind Khan

Cummins joins a number of well-known cricketers from around the world who have expressed concern over the conditions and treatment of Imran Khan, who remains in custody in Pakistan following his arrest and subsequent legal proceedings against him.

The appeal from international cricketers reflects the deep respect many in the global cricket fraternity hold for Khan, who captained Pakistan to their historic 1992 Cricket World Cup triumph before transitioning into politics and eventually rising to become the country's Prime Minister.

A Figure Revered Across Borders

Imran Khan is widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders the sport of cricket has ever produced. His legacy on the cricket field has earned him enduring admiration across the cricketing world, which appears to be a driving force behind the solidarity being shown by fellow players.

The calls from cricketers of Cummins' stature carry significant weight, given Australia's standing as one of the most powerful nations in international cricket.

Cummins, who currently leads the Australian national side and is one of the most respected figures in contemporary cricket, has built a reputation not only as a formidable fast bowler but also as a player willing to speak out on matters beyond the boundary.

Concerns Over Treatment in Custody

The international appeals have centred on calls for humane treatment of the former Prime Minister while he remains in detention, with supporters and observers raising concerns about the conditions of his imprisonment and the nature of the legal cases brought against him.

Pakistan's political landscape has remained deeply turbulent since Khan's removal from power, with his supporters staging large-scale protests across the country. His case continues to draw significant international attention, with the involvement of celebrated sporting personalities now adding a further dimension to the global spotlight on his situation.

The expressions of concern from cricketers such as Cummins are likely to keep international pressure alive regarding how Pakistani authorities handle the former Prime Minister's ongoing detention.

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