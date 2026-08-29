Seven Flood Victims' Bodies Carried Across Nepal Border Into India by Raging Rivers

Flash Flood Toll Rises as Rivers Carry Victims Into Neighbouring India

Seven bodies believed to be those of victims swept away by Nepal's deadly flash floods have been recovered from rivers on the Indian side of the border, as the full scale of the disaster continues to emerge across the region.

The recoveries highlight the ferocious power of the floodwaters that tore through Nepal, carrying victims far beyond the country's borders into neighbouring India. Authorities on both sides of the frontier have been working to identify the deceased and determine the circumstances of their deaths.

Devastating Floods Wreak Havoc Across Nepal

Nepal has been grappling with catastrophic flash flooding that has claimed numerous lives, displaced thousands of residents, and caused widespread destruction to homes, infrastructure, and agricultural land. The Himalayan nation is no stranger to seasonal flooding, but recent events have been described as particularly severe.

Bodies of seven individuals believed to be Nepali flood victims were retrieved from rivers flowing across the Indian border

Authorities in both Nepal and India are cooperating to identify the deceased

Flash floods have caused widespread destruction across multiple regions of Nepal

Thousands of residents have been affected by flooding and displacement

Cross-Border Cooperation in Recovery Efforts

The discovery of the bodies in India underscores the transboundary nature of the disaster, with river systems linking Nepal and India meaning that the consequences of extreme flooding do not stop at national boundaries. Officials from both countries are coordinating their response efforts as communities on either side deal with the aftermath.

Nepal's rivers, fed by Himalayan snowmelt and monsoon rainfall, are among the most powerful in South Asia. During periods of intense precipitation, water levels can rise with devastating speed, leaving little time for residents in low-lying and riverside areas to evacuate to safety.

Region Urged to Brace for Further Flooding

Disaster management authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant as the monsoon season continues to bring heavy rainfall to the region. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing, with teams working to reach communities that have been cut off by damaged roads and bridges.

The tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of communities across South Asia during monsoon season, and the urgent need for robust early warning systems and disaster preparedness measures throughout the region.