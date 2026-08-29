PM Harini Calls Vasudeva Nanayakkara a Figure Future Generations Must Remember at Book Launch

Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya has called on future generations to learn about and remember veteran politician Vasudeva Nanayakkara, describing him as a figure of significant historical and political importance to Sri Lanka.

A Tribute Through Literature

The Prime Minister made these remarks while attending the launch of a newly published book dedicated to the life and legacy of Nanayakkara, a seasoned political veteran and former Member of Parliament who has long been a prominent voice in Sri Lankan leftist politics.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Amarasuriya emphasised that individuals like Vasudeva Nanayakkara represent a generation of politicians whose contributions to the country's political landscape deserve to be studied, understood, and appreciated by younger Sri Lankans.

"Future generations should know about figures like Vasudeva," the Prime Minister stated, underscoring the importance of preserving political history and the stories of those who shaped it.

A Career of Conviction

Vasudeva Nanayakkara has had a long and eventful political career spanning several decades, during which he has been associated with left-leaning political movements and has remained a recognisable figure in Sri Lanka's parliamentary history.

The book launch serves as both a celebration of his contributions and an effort to document his journey for posterity, ensuring that his role in shaping modern Sri Lankan politics is not forgotten.

The event drew attention to the broader importance of preserving political biographies and histories as valuable resources for public education and national memory.