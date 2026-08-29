Supreme Court Receives Two More Petitions in Support of 22nd Amendment Bill

Two additional intervening petitions have been filed before the Supreme Court expressing support for the Government's proposed 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, which is currently under consideration in Parliament.

The petitions were submitted by two separate parties, adding to the growing number of voices seeking to weigh in on the landmark constitutional reform before the nation's highest court.

Petitioners Step Forward

One of the petitions was filed by New Sinhala Heritage party leader Sarath Manamendra, a prominent political figure who has chosen to formally back the amendment through the judicial process. The second petition was submitted by K. Sar, lending further weight to the proceedings surrounding the bill.

Background on the 22nd Amendment

The 22nd Amendment to the Constitution has drawn significant public and political attention since it was placed before Parliament. The bill has prompted a series of legal interventions, with citizens and organisations opting to present their positions to the Supreme Court as part of the constitutional review process.

Intervening petitions allow interested parties to participate in Supreme Court proceedings, enabling a broader range of perspectives to be considered as the court examines the constitutional validity and implications of proposed legislation.

The filing of these two additional petitions signals continued public engagement with the amendment process, as Sri Lanka navigates a critical period of constitutional reform.

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