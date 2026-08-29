Prima and Serendib Hike Wheat Flour Price by Rs. 17 Per Kilogram

Sri Lanka's two leading flour milling companies, Prima and Serendib, have announced an increase in the retail price of wheat flour by Rs. 17 per kilogram, sending fresh concerns through households and the food industry alike.

Both companies confirmed the price revision, though no detailed explanation was immediately provided regarding the specific factors driving the hike. The increase is expected to have a direct impact on consumers across the island, particularly affecting the cost of bread, baked goods, and a wide range of food products that rely heavily on wheat flour as a primary ingredient.

Impact on Consumers and Businesses

The price adjustment comes at a time when Sri Lankan families continue to navigate the pressures of a challenging cost-of-living environment. A rise in wheat flour prices is widely seen as a knock-on effect that will ripple through the broader food supply chain, with bakeries, restaurants, and small food businesses likely to pass the additional cost on to end consumers.

Prima and Serendib are the dominant wheat flour suppliers in the Sri Lankan market.

The Rs. 17 per kilogram increase will affect both retail and bulk purchasers.

Bakery products, string hoppers, and other staple foods are expected to become more expensive as a result.

Consumer advocacy groups are expected to call on the government to monitor the situation closely and ensure that the price revision is justified and transparently communicated to the public.

Broader Economic Context

Sri Lanka remains heavily dependent on wheat flour imports, making domestic prices sensitive to fluctuations in global commodity markets as well as exchange rate movements. Any upward pressure on international wheat prices or a weakening of the rupee can quickly translate into higher costs for local millers, which are subsequently passed on to consumers.

Authorities have yet to issue an official response to the announced price increase. Consumers and industry stakeholders are advised to monitor further developments as the situation unfolds.