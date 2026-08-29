Lahiru Kumara Bound for Caribbean Premier League as Wellalage Misses Hampshire Opportunity

Sri Lanka fast bowler Lahiru Kumara is set to feature in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), having secured a spot with the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), while fellow national player Dunith Wellalage has been denied a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to participate in a stint with English county side Hampshire.

Kumara Heads to the Caribbean

The right-arm pace bowler's move to the CPL marks another opportunity for Kumara to showcase his talents on the international franchise circuit. Trinbago Knight Riders, one of the most successful franchises in the CPL's history, will be bolstered by the addition of the Sri Lankan speedster as they look to mount a strong title challenge in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Kumara, known for his ability to generate sharp pace and extract awkward bounce, has previously represented Sri Lanka across all three formats and will be hoping his CPL campaign helps him cement his place in the national setup ahead of a busy international calendar.

Wellalage Left Disappointed Over Hampshire Rejection

In contrast, promising young spinner Dunith Wellalage has been left frustrated after Sri Lanka Cricket refused to grant him the necessary NOC required to join English county outfit Hampshire. The NOC is a mandatory clearance that players must obtain from their national cricket board before taking up overseas domestic contracts.

The decision to withhold the certificate means Wellalage will remain unavailable for Hampshire's upcoming fixtures, denying the talented left-arm spinner valuable experience in English conditions — widely regarded as some of the most challenging in world cricket.

Mixed Fortunes for Sri Lankan Players

The contrasting outcomes highlight the ongoing balancing act faced by Sri Lanka Cricket as it manages player availability between national commitments and lucrative franchise opportunities abroad. While boards generally encourage players to broaden their experience through overseas leagues, scheduling conflicts and national team requirements often take precedence.

Cricket fans in Sri Lanka will be closely watching Kumara's performances in the CPL, hopeful that a strong showing for the Trinbago Knight Riders could reinvigorate his international career and strengthen the national pace bowling unit ahead of future assignments.