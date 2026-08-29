Dutch Authorities Warn of Deadly Trump-Shaped Ecstasy Pills in Red Alert

Dutch health and law enforcement authorities have issued an urgent "red alert" warning to the public over a highly dangerous batch of ecstasy pills that have been moulded in the likeness of United States President Donald Trump's head.

A Distinctive and Deadly Design

The pills, which bear the unmistakable shape of the American president's face and head, have raised serious alarm among drug safety officials in the Netherlands. Authorities warn that these tablets carry a potentially lethal risk to anyone who consumes them, prompting the highest level of public health advisory to be issued.

A red alert designation is reserved for substances considered to pose an extreme and immediate danger to life, signalling that the pills in circulation are far more hazardous than typical street drugs of this kind.

Public Urged to Exercise Extreme Caution

Dutch officials have strongly advised the public to avoid these pills entirely, warning that even a single dose could prove fatal. The alert has been circulated widely to ensure that as many people as possible are made aware of the threat before further harm occurs.

Ecstasy, also known as MDMA, is commonly found in recreational drug markets across Europe. However, authorities note that pills manufactured without any quality controls frequently contain dangerous adulterants or lethal concentrations of active substances, making them far more deadly than users may anticipate.

A Broader Drug Safety Concern

The Netherlands has long been recognised as a significant hub for ecstasy production in Europe, and Dutch authorities operate some of the continent's most active drug monitoring programmes. The issuance of a red alert reflects the seriousness with which officials are treating this particular batch.

The pills are shaped in the form of US President Donald Trump's head

A formal "red alert" — the highest level of drug danger warning — has been issued

Authorities consider the pills potentially lethal even in small quantities

The public has been urged to avoid the pills and report any sightings to authorities

For Sri Lankans travelling to Europe or receiving packages from abroad, authorities globally continue to stress the dangers of unregulated substances circulating in international drug markets. The Trump-shaped pills serve as a stark reminder that recreational drugs obtained outside controlled environments carry unpredictable and life-threatening risks.

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