Historic Galle Fort Street Shut Down After Sudden Road Collapse

Church Street closure raises concerns over infrastructure within UNESCO-protected site

A portion of Church Street within the iconic Galle Fort has been closed to the public after a section of the road gave way, prompting immediate safety measures at one of Sri Lanka's most prized heritage landmarks.

The collapse has rendered part of the street impassable, forcing authorities to shut it down entirely as a precautionary measure. The incident has drawn fresh attention to the condition of ageing infrastructure inside the fort, which carries UNESCO World Heritage status and attracts thousands of local and international visitors each year.

Galle Fort, situated on the southwestern tip of Sri Lanka, stands as one of the finest surviving examples of European colonial fortifications in Asia. Its cobbled streets, Dutch-era buildings, and centuries-old ramparts make it a living heritage site of extraordinary cultural and historical significance.

Concerns over maintenance of ageing structures

The road collapse has reignited longstanding concerns among heritage conservationists and residents regarding the upkeep of the fort's internal infrastructure. Many of the streets and underground drainage systems within the fort date back several centuries, and experts have repeatedly warned that sustained investment in maintenance is critical to preserving the site's integrity.

Residents and business owners operating within the fort expressed concern over the disruption caused by the closure, with Church Street serving as one of the key thoroughfares connecting several prominent landmarks inside the fortified walls.

Authorities have yet to announce a timeline for repairs or a formal assessment of the structural damage. It remains unclear what caused the collapse, though deteriorating underground infrastructure is widely suspected.

Given the site's protected status, any restoration work will need to comply with strict heritage conservation guidelines to ensure that the character and authenticity of the fort are not compromised during the repair process.

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