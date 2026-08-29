Sri Lanka Government Keeping Watch on Iranian Oil Tankers Operating Near Exclusive Economic Zone

Sri Lankan authorities are closely monitoring the movements of Iranian oil tankers operating in waters near the country's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), the government has confirmed.

Surveillance Underway

Officials have indicated that the government is maintaining a watchful eye on the presence of these vessels, amid growing international scrutiny over Iranian oil shipments navigating waters across the region. The monitoring effort reflects Sri Lanka's commitment to upholding maritime law and safeguarding its sovereign maritime boundaries.

The EEZ extends up to 200 nautical miles from Sri Lanka's coastline, giving the island nation exclusive rights over the exploration and use of marine resources within that zone. Any foreign vessel activity in or near these waters is subject to observation by Sri Lankan maritime and naval authorities.

Regional and International Context

Iranian oil tankers have come under increasing global attention due to international sanctions imposed on Iran's petroleum exports. Several countries and international bodies have been tracking the movement of such vessels across key maritime corridors, including those in the Indian Ocean region, where Sri Lanka occupies a strategically significant position.

Sri Lanka's location along one of the world's busiest shipping lanes places it at the crossroads of major maritime activity, making the monitoring of foreign vessel movements a matter of both national security and international responsibility.

Government Stance

While the government has not disclosed the full scope of its surveillance operations, the confirmation that monitoring is actively taking place signals that Colombo is taking the matter seriously. Authorities are expected to act in accordance with international maritime law and relevant United Nations conventions governing the conduct of vessels operating near sovereign maritime zones.

No further official statements have been issued at this time regarding any specific incidents or breaches involving the Iranian tankers in question. The situation continues to be assessed by the relevant government bodies.

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