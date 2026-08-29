Bribery Commission Officers Pay Visit to Ravi Karunanayake's Home

A team of investigators from the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) descended on the private residence of Member of Parliament Ravi Karunanayake, in a move that has drawn significant public attention.

Officials Conduct Home Visit

The CIABOC officers arrived at the residence of the senior politician as part of what appears to be an ongoing inquiry. The commission, which serves as Sri Lanka's primary anti-corruption watchdog, routinely conducts such visits in connection with investigations into allegations of bribery and financial misconduct.

Ravi Karunanayake, a prominent and long-serving figure in Sri Lankan politics, has previously faced scrutiny from anti-corruption authorities. The latest visit by CIABOC officials signals that investigative proceedings concerning the MP may still be active.

CIABOC's Mandate

CIABOC operates as an independent body empowered to investigate and prosecute cases of bribery and corruption involving public officials and private individuals alike. Its intervention in high-profile political cases has frequently placed it at the centre of national debate surrounding accountability and good governance in Sri Lanka.

Further details regarding the precise nature of the inquiry or any specific allegations prompting this visit have not yet been officially disclosed by the commission. Lanka Newspapers will continue to monitor developments as more information becomes available.

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