Sri Lanka Crush Kazakhstan 49–7 in Asia Rugby Men's Sevens Series 2026

Sri Lanka delivered a commanding performance on the rugby field, defeating Kazakhstan by a resounding 49–7 margin in the Asia Rugby Men's Sevens Series 2026, signalling a strong intent from the island nation on the continental stage.

A Dominant Display

The Sri Lankan side left little doubt about their superiority from the outset, running in try after try to build an imposing scoreline against their Kazakhstani opponents. The 42-point winning margin reflected the discipline, pace, and clinical finishing that characterised Sri Lanka's overall play throughout the contest.

Kazakhstan, to their credit, managed to get points on the board, but were largely unable to contain the relentless pressure applied by the Sri Lankan team across both halves of the match.

A Boost for Sri Lankan Rugby

The result will be warmly received back home, where rugby sevens has been steadily growing in popularity and competitive ambition. Performances of this nature in a prestigious continental series serve as a timely reminder of the progress Sri Lankan rugby has made in recent years.

The Asia Rugby Men's Sevens Series brings together some of the strongest nations across the continent, making a victory of this scale all the more significant for Sri Lanka's standing in Asian rugby circles.

Eyes on the Series Ahead

With this emphatic win secured, attention now turns to Sri Lanka's remaining fixtures in the 2026 series, as the team looks to build momentum and push for a strong overall finish in the standings.

Rugby fans across the country will be hoping that this performance is a sign of things to come as Sri Lanka continues to stake its claim as a formidable force in Asian sevens rugby.