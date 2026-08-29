Trump Claims Historic Oil Agreement with Venezuela in Sweeping Energy Deal

United States President Donald Trump has announced what he is calling the largest oil deal in world history, revealing that Washington has reached a landmark agreement with Caracas that would grant American interests control over approximately 65 billion barrels of Venezuela's proven oil reserves.

Trump made the announcement through his Truth Social platform, framing the deal as a transformative moment for both nations and the global energy landscape. The agreement also carries significant implications for Venezuela's long-struggling energy sector, which has deteriorated sharply in recent years due to mismanagement, economic collapse, and sweeping international sanctions.

A Turning Point for Venezuela's Oil Industry

Venezuela sits atop the world's largest proven oil reserves, yet its state-controlled energy industry has fallen into severe decline over the past two decades. Production levels that once made the country a dominant force within OPEC have plummeted, leaving its economy in ruins and millions of its citizens in poverty.

The reported deal with the Trump administration represents a dramatic shift in the bilateral relationship between Washington and Caracas, which has been marked by hostility, sanctions, and diplomatic standoffs for years.

Trump described the agreement as the biggest oil deal in world history, signalling his administration's intent to reshape global energy dynamics through direct engagement with the OPEC member state.

Global Energy Implications

Analysts are likely to scrutinise the deal closely, given its potential to significantly alter global oil supply chains. If fully realised, American access to tens of billions of barrels of Venezuelan reserves could reshape energy markets, influence oil prices worldwide, and shift the balance of power within OPEC.

Venezuela holds the world's largest proven oil reserves, estimated at over 300 billion barrels in total.

The reported deal would give the United States access to around 65 billion barrels of those reserves.

The agreement is expected to involve the revival of Venezuela's battered energy infrastructure.

Venezuela is a current member of OPEC, making this development highly significant for the oil cartel's internal dynamics.

Political Dimensions

The announcement comes amid broader questions about the political conditions surrounding the deal and what concessions, if any, the Maduro government may have secured in return. Critics and opposition figures are expected to raise concerns about the legitimacy and long-term sustainability of any arrangement struck with the Venezuelan government.

Further details of the agreement, including its legal framework, implementation timeline, and the specific American entities involved, had not been fully disclosed at the time of the announcement. The international community, including Sri Lanka which imports a significant portion of its energy needs, will be watching closely as developments unfold in the coming weeks.

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