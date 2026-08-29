President Warns Against Politicising Sri Lanka's Sacred Esala Maha Perahera

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has firmly declared that the iconic Esala Maha Perahera must remain free from political interference, asserting that no political platform has the right to entertain discussions about halting the centuries-old cultural and religious procession.

A Cultural Institution Above Politics

The President made his position unequivocally clear, emphasising that the revered Kandy Esala Maha Perahera — one of the oldest and most celebrated Buddhist pageants in the world — holds a place of deep spiritual and cultural significance for the people of Sri Lanka that transcends political agendas.

According to the President, any attempt to bring debates around stopping the Perahera onto a political stage would be wholly inappropriate and disrespectful to the nation's rich heritage and to the millions of devotees who hold the annual festival sacred.

Significance of the Perahera

The Esala Maha Perahera, held annually in Kandy, is a grand procession that honours the Sacred Tooth Relic of the Buddha, enshrined at the revered Sri Dalada Maligawa. The festival draws hundreds of thousands of pilgrims and tourists from across Sri Lanka and around the world each year, featuring elaborately adorned elephants, traditional dancers, drummers, and fire performers.

The Perahera is recognised as one of Asia's grandest religious festivals

It carries immense significance for Sri Lanka's Buddhist community

The event also plays a vital role in boosting the country's tourism industry

Its traditions date back over two thousand years

A Clear Presidential Stance

No political platform should discuss stopping the Perahera — President Anura Kumara Dissanayake

President Dissanayake's remarks serve as a pointed reminder that certain institutions of national and religious importance must be safeguarded from the turbulence of political discourse. His statement is widely seen as a call for unity and respect across party lines when it comes to preserving Sri Lanka's cultural identity.

The declaration is expected to resonate strongly among Sri Lankan communities both at home and abroad, particularly among those who regard the Esala Maha Perahera not only as a religious observance but as a proud symbol of the island nation's enduring civilisation and heritage.

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