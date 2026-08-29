Namal Rajapaksa Presses Government on Stalled Digital ID Rollout

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa has raised sharp questions directed at the government over its failure to move forward with the implementation of Sri Lanka's much-anticipated Digital Identity system.

Opposition Demands Answers

The Hambantota District MP used his platform in parliament to hold the administration accountable for what he described as unacceptable delays in rolling out the Digital ID initiative, a project that has been on the national agenda for a considerable period of time.

Rajapaksa's intervention signals growing impatience from the opposition benches over the pace at which the government is advancing key digital infrastructure projects that were promised to Sri Lankan citizens.

Digital ID: A Long-Awaited Initiative

The Digital ID project has been touted as a transformative step in modernising Sri Lanka's public service delivery, with the potential to streamline access to government services, reduce bureaucratic delays, and enhance efficiency across multiple sectors.

Critics, however, argue that the initiative remains stuck in the planning stages, with no clear timeline communicated to the public regarding when citizens can expect to benefit from a functioning digital identification system.

Broader Implications

The delay raises concerns about Sri Lanka's broader digital transformation agenda at a time when neighbouring nations in the region have already made significant strides in establishing robust digital identity frameworks for their populations.

As pressure mounts from opposition lawmakers, observers will be watching closely to see whether the government responds with a concrete implementation roadmap or continues to face criticism over the prolonged inaction on this front.