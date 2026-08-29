Carson Cumberbatch Group Acquires Over 10% Stake in CT Holdings

The Carson Cumberbatch Group has made a significant move in Sri Lanka's corporate landscape, acquiring a 10.05 percent stake in CT Holdings, one of the island's prominent conglomerates.

A Strategic Corporate Acquisition

The purchase marks a notable shift in the shareholding structure of CT Holdings, which operates across a diverse range of business sectors in Sri Lanka. Carson Cumberbatch, itself a well-established diversified group with interests spanning multiple industries, has signalled its confidence in CT Holdings through this substantial equity stake acquisition.

About the Companies Involved

Carson Cumberbatch Group is one of Sri Lanka's most recognised business conglomerates, with operations extending across sectors including oil palm plantations, real estate, leisure, and portfolio investments. The group has a long-standing presence on the Colombo Stock Exchange.

CT Holdings, meanwhile, is the parent entity of Cargills Ceylon, one of Sri Lanka's largest retail and consumer goods chains. The company has an extensive footprint across the country through its supermarket network and food manufacturing operations.

Market Implications

The acquisition of a stake exceeding ten percent is considered a significant threshold in corporate governance terms, potentially granting the acquiring party greater influence over company decisions. Market observers are likely to watch closely for any further developments in the relationship between the two groups following this transaction.

This latest move reflects a broader trend of strategic consolidation among Sri Lanka's blue-chip companies as the country continues its economic recovery and businesses seek to strengthen their positions within the local market.