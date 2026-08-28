Sun Passes Directly Overhead Northern Sri Lanka Today in Rare Astronomical Event

Residents of several towns in Sri Lanka's Northern Province are in for a striking natural phenomenon today, as the sun passes directly overhead at approximately 12.11 pm local time.

Which Areas Are Affected?

The towns of Kokkuvil, Nallur, Kodikamam, and Nagar Kovil are among the nearest locations in Sri Lanka over which the sun will be positioned at its zenith today, the 28th of August. At that precise moment, vertical objects will cast little to no shadow — a rare and visually remarkable occurrence.

A Phenomenon Lasting Nearly Two Weeks

This is not an isolated event limited to a single day. According to astronomical observations, the sun will continue to pass directly over various latitudes across Sri Lanka from the 28th of August through to the 7th of September. This occurs as the sun undergoes its apparent southward motion relative to the Earth, gradually shifting the overhead point across different parts of the island during this period.

Why Does This Happen?

The phenomenon is a result of the Earth's axial tilt and its orbit around the sun. Twice a year, the sun's apparent path crosses directly over locations situated between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn. Sri Lanka, lying well within this tropical belt, experiences this overhead sun event during its transition periods.

At solar noon on these dates, the sun reaches its highest possible point in the sky for a given location, appearing directly above and eliminating shadows cast by vertical objects.

What to Expect

The overhead sun will occur at around 12.11 pm today in the affected northern towns.

Shadows of vertical objects will appear almost directly beneath them at that moment.

The event will shift progressively southward across the island over the coming days.

Residents are advised not to stare directly at the sun under any circumstances.

This natural astronomical event serves as a timely reminder of Sri Lanka's unique tropical position on the globe, offering both a scientific curiosity and a memorable visual experience for those who take note of it.