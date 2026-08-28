Anaya Bangar, Daughter of Indian Cricket Legend, Set to Resume Women's Cricket Career in Australia

Anaya Bangar, the daughter of former Indian cricketer and renowned batting coach Sanjay Bangar, has been cleared to pursue her cricket career in the women's game in Australia, marking a significant milestone in her journey as a transgender athlete.

A New Chapter in Australian Cricket

Anaya, who previously competed in men's cricket before transitioning, has now received the necessary approvals to participate in women's cricket competitions in Australia. The development signals an important moment not only for her personal career but also for conversations around inclusivity and diversity within the sport at an international level.

Having grown up in a household deeply rooted in cricket, Anaya brings with her a strong cricketing background shaped in no small part by the influence of her father, Sanjay Bangar, who served as a batting coach for the Indian national men's team and enjoyed a respectable playing career of his own.

Background and Transition

Anaya had previously been active in men's domestic cricket circuits before publicly announcing her transition. Her decision to continue pursuing the sport she loves, now within the women's category, has drawn both widespread support and considerable public attention across the cricketing world.

Australia, known for its progressive sporting policies and robust women's cricket infrastructure, provides Anaya with a competitive and supportive environment in which to restart her cricketing journey.

Significance for the Sport

Her clearance to play women's cricket in Australia is being viewed as a landmark development in the broader global discussion on transgender athlete participation in professional and semi-professional sport. Cricket Australia has in recent years worked towards establishing clearer and more inclusive guidelines for transgender and gender-diverse participants at various levels of the game.

Anaya's story is expected to reignite conversations within Sri Lankan and South Asian cricketing communities as well, where discussions on inclusivity in sport remain at an early stage.

As she prepares to step back onto the field, Anaya Bangar's journey continues to inspire many — a reminder that the love of cricket can transcend boundaries both on and off the pitch.

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