Amber Weather Alert: Seven Districts Warned of Intense Heat Conditions

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has issued an amber-level warm weather advisory covering seven districts across the country, urging residents to take precautions against potentially dangerous heat conditions.

Affected Regions

The advisory encompasses the entirety of the Eastern Province along with the district of Polonnaruwa, placing a significant portion of the island's northern and eastern regions under the weather warning.

What the Amber Advisory Means

An amber-level warm weather advisory signals that conditions are expected to be notably intense, posing a potential health risk particularly to vulnerable groups such as the elderly, young children, and those with pre-existing medical conditions. Residents in the affected areas are advised to remain vigilant and take appropriate measures to stay cool and hydrated.

Safety Precautions

Avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, especially during peak afternoon hours

Drink sufficient water and stay hydrated throughout the day

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing when outdoors

Check on elderly neighbours and family members during periods of extreme heat

Limit strenuous outdoor activity to cooler parts of the day

Authorities have called on the public to monitor updates from the Department of Meteorology as conditions develop, and to follow any guidance issued by local health and disaster management officials throughout the duration of the advisory.

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