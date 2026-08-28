Tragic Road Crash Claims Three Lives Including Newborn Baby on Medawachchiya–Kebithigollewa Highway

Three people lost their lives, among them a newborn baby just ten days old, when a three-wheeler and an SUV collided head-on along the Medawachchiya–Kebithigollewa main road on Wednesday morning, police confirmed.

The fatal accident took place in the Gonamariyawa area, a stretch of road that has seen its share of tragic incidents over the years. Emergency services responded to the scene following reports of the violent collision, which left the vehicles severely damaged.

Victims Identified

Authorities confirmed that three individuals perished as a result of the crash. Among the deceased was an infant aged only ten days, making this one of the most heartbreaking road tragedies to be reported in the North Central Province in recent memory.

A Sobering Reminder of Road Safety Concerns

The incident has once again drawn attention to the persistent dangers faced by motorists and passengers on rural highways across Sri Lanka, where head-on collisions between smaller vehicles such as three-wheelers and larger motor vehicles remain a recurring and deadly problem.

Three-wheelers, widely used across the island as an affordable mode of transport, offer minimal protection to occupants in the event of a high-impact collision with a larger vehicle such as an SUV.

Police are currently conducting investigations into the circumstances that led to the crash, including the speed at which the vehicles were travelling and whether any traffic regulations were violated at the time of the incident.

The loss of an infant among the victims has prompted an outpouring of grief, with road safety advocates urging authorities to take more decisive action to improve safety standards on rural main roads throughout the country.