Police Set to Arrest Eight Politicians Over Alleged Links to Drug Kingpin Shiran Basik

Sri Lankan police are preparing to arrest and question eight prominent politicians suspected of having connections to alleged major drug trafficker Shiran Basik, in what is shaping up to be one of the most significant narcotics-linked political investigations the country has seen in recent years.

Former Ministers Among Those Targeted

Among the eight individuals facing imminent arrest and questioning are four former government ministers, underlining the serious and far-reaching nature of the probe. Investigators are examining the nature and extent of the relationships between these political figures and the suspected drug kingpin, whose operations are believed to have extended across multiple networks.

The identities of the politicians have not yet been officially disclosed by police, though the investigation is understood to be well advanced, with authorities gathering evidence prior to making formal arrests.

A Major Step in Sri Lanka's Anti-Drug Efforts

The development signals a bold move by law enforcement to pursue alleged criminal connections at the highest levels of the country's political establishment. Sri Lanka has long grappled with the infiltration of drug money into politics, and this investigation is being closely watched by anti-corruption advocates and the general public alike.

Shiran Basik has been identified by investigators as a key figure in large-scale drug trafficking operations. Police allege that his network maintained ties with influential individuals who may have provided cover or facilitated his activities.

Public Interest Runs High

The arrests, once carried out, are expected to send a strong message that no individual — regardless of political standing — is beyond the reach of the law. Civil society groups have long called for accountability when it comes to the alleged intersection of organised crime and political power in Sri Lanka.

Police have indicated that questioning will proceed methodically, with each of the eight individuals to be summoned or detained as the investigation progresses. Further developments are expected in the coming days as authorities move forward with what could prove to be a landmark case in Sri Lanka's ongoing battle against drug trafficking and political corruption.