Sri Lanka Ranks Near Bottom of Global Minimum Wage Index, Placed 120th Out of 130 Nations

Sri Lanka has secured a deeply concerning position in a newly released global minimum wage report, ranking 120th out of 130 countries assessed in the latest comparative index — placing the island nation among the lowest-ranked economies in terms of minimum wage standards worldwide.

A Troubling Standing on the World Stage

The ranking highlights the significant gap between Sri Lanka's minimum wage levels and those of better-performing nations, raising fresh questions about the adequacy of wage protections for the country's working population. With only ten countries ranked below Sri Lanka, the report paints a stark picture of the challenges facing low-income earners on the island.

The findings come at a particularly sensitive time for Sri Lanka, as the country continues its gradual recovery from the devastating economic crisis that gripped the nation in recent years, leaving millions struggling with rising living costs and reduced purchasing power.

What the Index Measures

Global minimum wage indices typically assess and compare countries based on factors such as the nominal minimum wage, its value adjusted for purchasing power parity, and how wages measure up against the broader cost of living within each respective nation. Such rankings serve as important benchmarks for policymakers, labour advocates, and international organisations monitoring workers' rights and economic welfare.

Implications for Sri Lankan Workers

For ordinary Sri Lankan workers — particularly those employed in the informal sector, garment industry, and agriculture — the ranking underscores the very real hardships faced on a daily basis. Despite periodic government adjustments to minimum wage thresholds, critics have long argued that these revisions have failed to keep pace with inflation and the true cost of living.

Sri Lanka placed 120th out of 130 countries in the global index

Only ten nations ranked lower than Sri Lanka in minimum wage standards

The ranking reflects ongoing concerns about wage adequacy amid economic recovery

Low-income and informal sector workers remain the most vulnerable

Calls for Policy Action

Labour rights advocates and economists are likely to use this latest ranking to renew calls on the government to undertake a comprehensive review of the national minimum wage framework. Ensuring that wage floors reflect the actual cost of living, they argue, is not only a matter of social justice but also a critical step toward stimulating domestic consumption and supporting broader economic stabilisation.

Sri Lanka's position near the bottom of the global minimum wage index serves as a urgent reminder that economic recovery must translate into tangible improvements in the lives of working people, not merely macroeconomic statistics.

As Sri Lanka continues to negotiate its path forward under International Monetary Fund oversight and broader fiscal reform programmes, the pressure to address wage inequality and labour welfare is expected to intensify in the months ahead.