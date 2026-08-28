President Dissanayake to Table Central Highlands Conservation Authority Act in Parliament

New Legislation to Protect Sri Lanka's Central Highland Region

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has announced that the Central Highlands Conservation Authority Act will be presented to Parliament in the near future, marking a significant step toward the formal protection of one of Sri Lanka's most ecologically vital regions.

A Landmark Move for Environmental Governance

The proposed legislation is expected to establish a dedicated authority tasked with overseeing the conservation and sustainable management of the Central Highlands, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its rich biodiversity, unique ecosystems, and critical role as a water catchment area for much of the island.

The announcement signals the government's commitment to addressing longstanding environmental concerns surrounding the highland region, which has faced mounting pressure from deforestation, agricultural encroachment, and climate-related challenges over the years.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Environment

The Central Highlands, encompassing areas such as Horton Plains, Knuckles Mountain Range, and the Peak Wilderness Sanctuary, represents an irreplaceable natural heritage for Sri Lanka. Environmentalists and conservation groups have long called for stronger institutional frameworks to safeguard these landscapes for future generations.

The Central Highlands is home to numerous endemic species of flora and fauna.

The region serves as the primary source of several of Sri Lanka's major rivers.

It was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010.

The establishment of a formal conservation authority through an act of Parliament would provide a legally backed structure with clear mandates, powers, and accountability mechanisms — an approach widely regarded as more effective than existing ad hoc administrative arrangements.

Next Steps

President Dissanayake's announcement is expected to be welcomed by environmental advocates across the country, though details regarding the authority's specific powers, composition, and funding are yet to be formally disclosed. Further clarity is anticipated once the bill is formally tabled in Parliament.