Sri Lanka's Expressways Rake In Over Rs. 124.5 Million During August Long Weekend

Sri Lanka's expressway network proved its economic significance once again, generating more than Rs. 124.5 million in toll revenue across the two public holidays observed on August 26 and 27, reflecting a significant surge in holiday travel across the island's highway system.

Holiday Traffic Drives Strong Revenue Collection

The two-day holiday period saw a notable increase in vehicle movements along the country's major expressways, as Sri Lankans took advantage of the long weekend to travel for leisure, family visits, and tourism. The substantial toll revenue collected during this period underscores the growing reliance on the expressway network for intercity travel.

Expressways as a Key Revenue Stream

Sri Lanka's expressway system, managed under the Road Development Authority, has increasingly become a vital source of government revenue. Holiday periods consistently record among the highest daily traffic volumes of the year, making them critical windows for revenue generation.

Total revenue collected over the two days exceeded Rs. 124.5 million

The figures reflect heightened vehicle usage during the August public holidays

Expressway toll collection continues to be a steady contributor to national infrastructure funding

The strong performance during this holiday period highlights the broader importance of maintaining and expanding Sri Lanka's expressway infrastructure to meet growing public demand and sustain revenue inflows that support road development across the country.