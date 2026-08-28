President Attends Landmark Randoli Perahera as Kandy's Esala Festival Reaches Grand Finale

A Night of Splendour in the Hill Capital

The streets of Kandy were transformed into a river of light and colour as the final Randoli Perahera of the sacred Esala Perahera wound its way through the city, drawing enormous crowds and the attendance of the President of Sri Lanka for this momentous occasion.

President Witnesses the Sacred Procession

The President joined thousands of devotees and spectators to witness the grand culmination of one of Asia's most celebrated religious pageants, organised annually by the historic Sri Dalada Maligawa — the Temple of the Tooth Relic — in Kandy. The head of state's presence at the event underscored the deep cultural and spiritual significance the Esala Perahera holds for the nation.

The Significance of the Randoli Perahera

The Randoli Perahera represents the most elaborate and visually magnificent segment of the Esala Perahera festival. Each year, the procession features:

Magnificently adorned elephants carrying ceremonial regalia

Traditional Kandyan dancers and drummers

Torch bearers and whip crackers leading the way through the city streets

Representatives from the four principal Devale shrines of Kandy

A Festival Rooted in Centuries of Tradition

The Esala Perahera is widely regarded as one of the oldest and grandest Buddhist festivals in the world, held annually in the month of Esala to honour the Sacred Tooth Relic of the Buddha enshrined within the Sri Dalada Maligawa. The festival draws pilgrims, tourists, and dignitaries from across Sri Lanka and around the globe.

The Esala Perahera stands as a living testament to Sri Lanka's rich cultural heritage and the enduring devotion of its Buddhist community.

The final Randoli Perahera marks the ceremonial conclusion of the festival, bringing weeks of nightly processions to a spectacular close. The President's participation in this year's event highlighted the government's recognition of the Perahera's irreplaceable place in the island's national identity and religious life.

Tens of thousands of spectators lined the streets of Kandy to catch a glimpse of the procession, with security arrangements in place to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the event throughout the night.

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