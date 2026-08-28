BASL Raises Alarm Over Proposed 22nd Amendment, Warning of Threats to Judicial Independence

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has come out strongly against the proposed Twenty-Second Amendment to the Constitution, warning that the draft legislation raises grave concerns regarding judicial independence as well as the rights and interests of the general public.

BASL Voices Formal Opposition

In an official statement signed by BASL President Rajeev Amarasuriya, the country's apex legal body made clear its position that the proposed amendment, if passed into law, could have far-reaching and potentially damaging consequences for the independence of the Sri Lankan judiciary.

The Bar Association, which represents the legal profession across the island, urged lawmakers and relevant authorities to carefully consider the implications of enacting such constitutional changes without adequate safeguards to protect the integrity of the judicial system.

Chief Justice Stands to Benefit Directly

Among the specific concerns raised by the BASL is a striking observation regarding the current Chief Justice, who would become the first sitting Supreme Court judge to directly benefit from the provisions of the Twenty-Second Amendment, should it be enacted in its present form. Legal experts have pointed out that this raises immediate and uncomfortable questions about conflicts of interest and the perception of impartiality within the highest court of the land.

Broader Implications for the Public

Beyond the immediate impact on the judiciary, the BASL has stressed that the rights and interests of ordinary Sri Lankan citizens must not be overlooked in this constitutional debate. The Bar Association argued that any amendment to the Constitution must be subject to rigorous scrutiny and broad consultation, particularly when it touches upon the foundational principles of the rule of law and separation of powers.

The proposed Twenty-Second Amendment has already attracted significant attention within legal and political circles, and the BASL's intervention is expected to intensify public debate around the legislation ahead of any parliamentary vote.

Sri Lanka's legal community now awaits a formal response from the government regarding the concerns raised by the country's most prominent professional body for lawyers.

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