Police Launch Special Probe Into Officers Accused of Planting Drugs on Innocent Citizens

Police Headquarters has initiated a special investigation following serious allegations that three police officers have been involved in framing innocent individuals by planting narcotics on them and falsely implicating them in drug-related offences.

Officers From Anti-Corruption Unit Under Scrutiny

Among those facing investigation are two officers attached to the Panadura Walana Central Anti-Corruption Unit — an entity that is itself mandated to combat corrupt conduct. The involvement of officers from such a unit has deepened public concern over the integrity of law enforcement in the region.

The allegations, which strike at the heart of public trust in the police service, suggest that the accused officers deliberately planted illegal substances on unsuspecting individuals before arresting them on fabricated drug charges.

A Serious Blow to Public Confidence

If proven, the misconduct would represent a grave abuse of police authority, leaving innocent people vulnerable to wrongful prosecution, detention, and lasting damage to their reputations. Sri Lanka's courts have in recent years grappled with cases in which evidence reliability has been called into question.

The allegations involve officers planting narcotics on innocent people and falsely implicating them in drug-related offences, according to Police Headquarters.

Investigation Underway

Police Headquarters has confirmed that a special inquiry has been set in motion to thoroughly examine the claims against all three officers. Authorities have not yet disclosed whether the officers have been suspended or relieved of their duties pending the outcome of the investigation.

The case is being closely watched by civil society groups and legal observers who have long called for greater accountability mechanisms within the Sri Lanka Police Service. The public has been urged to come forward with any relevant information that may assist investigators.

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