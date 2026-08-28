Over 84,000 Sri Lankans Hit Hard as El Niño-Driven Dry Weather Grips Seven Districts

More than 84,000 people across Sri Lanka are facing the harsh consequences of prolonged dry weather conditions driven by the El Niño climate phenomenon, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) has revealed.

Widespread Impact Across Seven Districts

According to the latest figures released by the DMC, a total of 84,545 individuals spread across seven districts have been adversely affected by the ongoing dry spell, which shows no immediate signs of easing. Among the affected districts, Moneragala has emerged as one of the hardest-hit areas, bearing a significant share of the burden imposed by the worsening weather conditions.

El Niño Behind the Prolonged Drought

The current dry weather pattern has been attributed to the El Niño climate cycle, a naturally occurring phenomenon that causes shifts in global weather patterns and is known to bring reduced rainfall and heightened drought conditions to parts of South Asia, including Sri Lanka.

The DMC continues to monitor the situation closely as communities across the affected districts struggle with water scarcity and the broader hardships that accompany extended periods without adequate rainfall.

Authorities Urged to Act Swiftly

The scale of the impact has prompted calls for coordinated relief efforts to support the tens of thousands of Sri Lankans facing daily difficulties as a result of the dry conditions. Disaster management authorities are expected to provide further updates as the situation develops across the island.