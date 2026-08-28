FitsAir Scales Back Operations with Route Cuts and Staff Redundancies

Sri Lankan private carrier FitsAir has moved to reduce its operational footprint, cutting a number of routes and triggering a wave of layoffs, according to reports from aviation industry sources.

Shrinking Network

The Colombo-based airline, which had been working to expand its presence in regional aviation, has now reversed course by axing several routes from its network. The decision marks a significant strategic retreat for the carrier, which had positioned itself as a growing challenger in the Sri Lankan aviation market.

Job Losses Follow Route Withdrawals

The route reductions have had a direct impact on the airline's workforce, with staff redundancies reported in the wake of the cuts. The layoffs reflect the operational downsizing now underway at the airline, raising concerns among aviation sector workers about job security in what remains a challenging environment for carriers operating out of Sri Lanka.

Broader Industry Pressures

FitsAir's difficulties come against a backdrop of ongoing economic pressures in Sri Lanka, rising operational costs, and intense competition across regional air travel markets. Airlines across South Asia have continued to grapple with fuel price volatility, fluctuating passenger demand, and tightening financial conditions since the post-pandemic recovery period.

FitsAir has reduced the number of routes it operates

Staff redundancies have been confirmed following the network cuts

The developments signal a significant scaling back of the airline's ambitions

The full extent of the route cuts and the precise number of employees affected have not been officially confirmed by FitsAir management at the time of reporting. Industry observers will be closely watching whether the airline can stabilise its operations or whether further cutbacks are forthcoming in the months ahead.