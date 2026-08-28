Northern Line Train Services Thrown Into Chaos After Derailment Between Polgahawela and Maho

Train services along Sri Lanka's Northern railway line came to a standstill today following a derailment involving a train that was travelling from Polgahawela to Maho, causing significant disruption to passengers and rail operations in the region.

Derailment Halts Northern Line Movement

The incident, which occurred on one of the country's key rail corridors linking the North with the rest of the island, brought services to an abrupt halt, leaving commuters stranded and rail authorities scrambling to manage the situation.

The train had departed from Polgahawela, a major railway junction in the North Western Province, and was heading towards Maho when it came off the tracks. The exact cause of the derailment has not yet been officially confirmed, and investigations are currently underway.

Impact on Commuters

Passengers relying on the Northern line for daily travel were among those most affected by the disruption. Rail authorities were working to assess the extent of the damage and restore normal operations as swiftly as possible.

Services along the Northern railway line were suspended following the incident

The derailment occurred between the Polgahawela and Maho stretch of the line

Recovery and inspection teams were deployed to the scene

Sri Lanka Railways officials have urged passengers to seek alternative transport arrangements while restoration work continues. No immediate details regarding casualties or injuries have been confirmed at this stage.

Authorities are working to clear the affected section and resume normal train operations at the earliest opportunity.

Further updates are expected as rescue and technical teams assess the full extent of the damage and work to bring the situation under control.

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