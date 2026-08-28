Government Pharmacists Set to Walk Off the Job on August 31 Over Allowance Row

Sri Lanka's government pharmacists are preparing to stage a one-day work stoppage at the end of this month, as a dispute over allowances continues to go unresolved between the profession and the relevant authorities.

Strike Announced for August 31

The Government Pharmacists' Association has confirmed that its members will launch a one-day trade union action on August 31, with the action set to commence from 8:00 in the morning. The move signals growing frustration within the pharmacist community over what they describe as outstanding allowance-related grievances that have yet to be adequately addressed.

Impact on Public Health Services

The planned industrial action is expected to disrupt pharmaceutical services at government hospitals and health institutions across the country. Patients who depend on state-run medical facilities for their medication needs could face significant inconvenience on the day of the strike.

Calls for Resolution

Health sector observers and patient advocacy groups are urging both the Government Pharmacists' Association and the relevant government ministries to return to the negotiating table before the deadline, in order to avert what could be a damaging disruption to public healthcare delivery.

Sri Lanka's public health system has faced persistent pressure in recent years, and any interruption to essential pharmacy services at state hospitals is likely to be felt most acutely by low-income patients who rely heavily on free government medical care.

As of now, no breakthrough in negotiations has been reported, and the association appears resolute in proceeding with the industrial action unless their allowance demands are met prior to August 31.