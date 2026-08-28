Pujara Sees Future Legend in Sri Lanka's Sonal Di, Draws Sangakkara and Jayawardene Comparison

Indian batting stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara has heaped high praise on Sri Lankan cricketer Sonal Di, suggesting the young player has the potential to stand alongside two of the island nation's greatest ever batters — Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene.

A Bold Comparison

Pujara, widely regarded as one of modern cricket's most technically accomplished batsmen, drew the striking parallel after observing Sonal Di's game closely. The veteran Indian batter expressed confidence that Di possesses the qualities and temperament necessary to carve out a legacy similar to those of Sri Lanka's most celebrated cricketing icons.

Sangakkara and Jayawardene are widely considered among the finest batters the game has ever produced. Both players represented Sri Lanka with distinction across all formats over their storied careers, amassing thousands of international runs and inspiring generations of cricketers across South Asia and beyond.

Rare Recognition

For a player of Pujara's stature and experience to draw such a comparison is no small matter. The Indian right-hander himself built a formidable reputation through consistency and determination at the highest level, making his assessment of Di's potential all the more meaningful within cricketing circles.

Pujara is reported to have described Di as someone who could genuinely become one of Sri Lanka's all-time greats, citing the batter's technique, mental strength, and overall approach to the game as key factors behind his glowing endorsement.

What It Means for Sri Lankan Cricket

Sri Lanka has long produced world-class batting talent, and praise from respected figures within the broader cricketing community continues to shine a spotlight on the nation's ongoing ability to develop elite players. Di's emergence has already attracted attention, and Pujara's comments are expected to raise the profile of the young Sri Lankan further on the international stage.

Cricket enthusiasts across the country will be watching with great anticipation as Sonal Di looks to build on the promise that has earned such distinguished recognition from one of the sport's most respected voices.