Two Police Officers Nabbed in Bribery Sting as Anti-Corruption Body Acts

Two members of the Sri Lanka Police Force have been taken into custody following a bribery operation carried out by the country's premier anti-corruption authority, sending a firm message that law enforcement officers are not immune from accountability.

Officers Arrested in CIABOC Operation

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) moved swiftly to arrest a police inspector and a police constable in connection with an alleged bribe amounting to Rs. 20,000. The operation underscores CIABOC's continued efforts to root out corrupt practices within state institutions, including the police service itself.

Bribery Within the Force

The arrest of serving police officers is particularly significant, as it highlights the challenge of corruption existing within the very institutions entrusted with upholding the law. CIABOC has been increasingly active in pursuing cases involving public officials who abuse their positions for personal financial gain.

Accountability Under the Spotlight

Sri Lanka has faced longstanding concerns regarding corruption across various public sectors. The latest arrests serve as a reminder that CIABOC remains vigilant and empowered to act against offenders regardless of their rank or affiliation.

The arrests demonstrate that no individual in a position of public trust is above the law, and that corrupt conduct within the police force will be met with swift legal consequences.

The two officers are expected to face legal proceedings in accordance with Sri Lanka's Bribery Act. CIABOC has not yet disclosed further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the alleged bribe or the identities of those involved.