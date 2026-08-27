Butcher of Bosnia' Ratko Mladić Dead at 84 While Serving Life Sentence for Genocide

Ratko Mladić, the Bosnian Serb military general who became one of the most notorious war criminals in modern European history, has died at the age of 84 while serving a life sentence for genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

A Legacy of Atrocity

Mladić, widely known as the "Butcher of Bosnia," was convicted for his central role in the brutal 1992–1995 war in Bosnia and Herzegovina — a conflict that left tens of thousands dead and scarred an entire generation across the Balkans.

His death was confirmed by Serbian state broadcaster RTS. Mladić had been imprisoned following his conviction by an international tribunal, which determined that he bore command responsibility for some of the worst atrocities committed on European soil since the Second World War.

Crimes That Shocked the World

Among the gravest charges against Mladić was his role in orchestrating the Srebrenica massacre, in which more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were systematically killed — an act recognised by international courts as genocide. He was also held responsible for the prolonged siege of Sarajevo, during which snipers and artillery terrorised the city's civilian population for nearly four years.

The international community had long sought to bring Mladić to justice. He evaded capture for over fifteen years before being arrested in Serbia in 2011 and transferred to the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague.

Justice Delivered, but Wounds Remain

For survivors of the Bosnian war and the families of victims, Mladić's conviction represented a landmark moment in international justice. However, his death brings a complicated closure to a chapter that continues to reverberate across the region.

His passing is expected to reignite debate across the Balkans and the wider international community about accountability, reconciliation, and the enduring legacy of the 1990s conflicts in the former Yugoslavia.

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