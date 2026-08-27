Matara Couple Running Beauty Salon Busted in Major Rs. 70 Million Drug Haul

A husband and wife who operated a beauty salon in Matara have been taken into custody by authorities after allegedly being found in possession of narcotics estimated to be worth Rs. 70 million, in what marks a significant drug bust for the region.

Suspects Ran Legitimate Business as Front

The couple, who ran the beauty salon as their primary business, were arrested following a targeted operation by law enforcement officials in the Matara area. Investigators allege that the pair had been concealing a substantial drug operation behind the façade of their legitimate salon business.

The street value of the seized narcotics has been placed at approximately Rs. 70 million, underlining the scale of the alleged trafficking operation uncovered by authorities.

Operation Highlights Growing Concern

The arrest is the latest in a series of drug-related operations carried out by Sri Lankan law enforcement as part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on narcotics trafficking across the island. Authorities have repeatedly warned that drug networks are increasingly using seemingly ordinary businesses as cover for illicit activities.

Both suspects are a married couple operating locally in Matara

The seized drugs are valued at an estimated Rs. 70 million

The arrests were made following a targeted law enforcement operation

The discovery highlights the extent to which criminal elements attempt to embed themselves within everyday commercial enterprises to avoid detection by authorities.

Investigation Ongoing

Both individuals are currently in custody as investigations continue. Authorities have indicated that further details regarding the nature of the seized substances and the full scope of the alleged operation are expected to be disclosed as the inquiry progresses.

The case has drawn considerable attention in the Matara district, raising questions about the reach of drug networks into local communities and the effectiveness of intelligence-led policing in uncovering such operations.