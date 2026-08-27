Jaffna Restaurant Slapped With Rs. 950,000 Fine for Overcharging Just Rs. 80 on a Water Bottle

A restaurant in Jaffna has been handed a hefty fine of Rs. 950,000 after it was found to have overcharged a customer by just Rs. 80 for a one-litre bottle of drinking water, in a case that highlights the ongoing battle against consumer price violations across Sri Lanka.

A Small Overcharge, A Large Consequence

While the excess amount charged may appear trivial at first glance, authorities made clear that no level of consumer exploitation would be tolerated, regardless of the sum involved. The restaurant had sold the bottled water at a price exceeding its marked retail value, a violation of consumer protection regulations enforced by the relevant government authorities.

The fine of Rs. 950,000 serves as a stark warning to food and beverage establishments across the country that price gouging — even on everyday items — carries serious legal consequences.

A Message to Traders Island-Wide

Consumer affairs officials have repeatedly urged the public to report instances of overcharging at hotels, restaurants, and retail outlets. Sri Lanka's Consumer Affairs Authority is empowered to investigate complaints and impose significant penalties on businesses found to be in breach of fair pricing laws.

The violation involved a one-litre bottle of drinking water sold above its marked retail price.

The overcharge amounted to Rs. 80 above the stipulated price.

The Jaffna restaurant was issued a fine totalling Rs. 950,000.

Authorities emphasized that the magnitude of the overcharge is irrelevant — any breach of consumer pricing laws will be met with firm legal action.

Public Urged to Stay Vigilant

This case comes amid broader efforts by Sri Lankan authorities to crack down on unscrupulous traders who take advantage of consumers, particularly in tourist-frequented areas and the Northern Province. Members of the public are encouraged to check price labels on goods before purchasing and to lodge formal complaints with the Consumer Affairs Authority if they suspect they have been overcharged.

The Jaffna incident is expected to send a strong message to restaurant and hotel operators throughout the island that compliance with consumer protection laws is not optional, and that enforcement agencies remain vigilant.