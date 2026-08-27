Cricket Legend Dilshan Files Formal Complaint Over Defamatory Social Media Content

Former Sri Lanka cricket star Tillakaratne Mudiyanselage Dilshan has taken legal steps against individuals allegedly responsible for spreading defamatory content about him on social media, filing a formal complaint with the Colombo Central Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB).

Complaint Lodged with Authorities

The celebrated former opening batsman, widely known across the cricketing world for his signature "Dilscoop" shot, approached the Colombo Central Criminal Investigation Bureau to report what he described as damaging and false content being circulated against him on various social media platforms.

Dilshan, who represented Sri Lanka with distinction across all formats of the game over a long and decorated international career, is now seeking the intervention of law enforcement authorities to address the matter through the appropriate legal channels.

A Respected Cricketing Figure

Dilshan remains one of Sri Lanka's most celebrated sportsmen, having amassed thousands of international runs and earned a reputation as one of the most inventive batsmen of his generation. His standing in Sri Lankan sport makes the allegations against him a matter of significant public interest.

The complaint signals the former cricketer's firm intention to protect his reputation and pursue accountability for content he considers defamatory. Investigations are expected to be carried out by the Colombo Central CIB in the days ahead.

No further details regarding the specific nature of the social media posts or the identities of those allegedly involved have been officially disclosed at this stage.

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