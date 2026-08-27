Kandy's Grand Randoli Perahera Gets Underway in Spectacular Fashion

The final Randoli Perahera of the celebrated Kandy Esala Perahera pageant began its magnificent procession on Wednesday evening, setting off at the auspicious hour of 6.43 p.m.

A Night of Cultural Splendour

Thousands of spectators lined the streets of Kandy to witness the culminating procession of one of Sri Lanka's most revered and visually breathtaking festivals. The Randoli Perahera, which marks the grand finale of the Esala Perahera season, draws enormous crowds from across the island as well as international visitors eager to experience this centuries-old tradition.

A Festival Steeped in History

The Kandy Esala Perahera is widely regarded as one of the oldest and most spectacular Buddhist festivals in the world. Held annually in the sacred city of Kandy, the pageant honours the Sacred Tooth Relic of the Buddha, enshrined at the historic Sri Dalada Maligawa. The Randoli Perahera represents the pinnacle of the festival's nightly processions, featuring elaborately adorned elephants, traditional Kandyan dancers, fire performers, drummers, and flag bearers in a dazzling display of Sri Lanka's rich cultural heritage.

The commencement of the final procession at the carefully selected auspicious time underscored the deep religious and cultural significance attached to every aspect of this storied celebration.