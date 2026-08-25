Manjrekar Blasts Sri Lanka Over 'Unprofessional' Conduct in Colombo Test

Veteran Indian cricket commentator and former batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has come out strongly against Sri Lanka's on-field behaviour during the recently concluded Test match in Colombo, labelling the hosts' conduct as "unprofessional" in remarks that have since sparked considerable debate across the cricketing world.

Sharp Criticism From a Respected Voice

Manjrekar, known for his frank and often unfiltered assessments of the game, did not mince words when evaluating Sri Lanka's actions during the Colombo Test. The former India international took particular exception to what he described as unsportsmanlike antics displayed by the Sri Lankan side, arguing that such behaviour had no place in Test cricket at the highest level.

The conduct witnessed on the field in Colombo was simply unprofessional — not the standard one expects from a team playing Test cricket at home.

A Blow to Sri Lanka's Reputation

The criticism carries significant weight given Manjrekar's standing in the cricketing community. Sri Lanka, playing in front of their home crowd at one of the country's most storied venues, found themselves on the receiving end of pointed scrutiny rather than the praise a home side typically hopes to earn.

The remarks have reignited broader conversations about sportsmanship, player conduct, and the standards expected of national cricket teams, particularly when representing their country on home soil.

Reactions Across the Cricketing Community

Manjrekar's comments quickly drew attention from cricket fans and analysts alike, with opinions divided between those who agreed that discipline and professionalism must be upheld at all times, and those who felt the criticism was overly harsh toward the Sri Lankan outfit.

The incident has put Sri Lanka Cricket under renewed scrutiny regarding player discipline.

Manjrekar's remarks have been widely circulated and debated on social media platforms.

No official response has been issued by Sri Lanka Cricket at the time of reporting.

As Sri Lanka prepares for future international commitments, the episode serves as a timely reminder that on-field behaviour remains just as important as performance, both for the reputation of individual players and for the standing of the nation's cricketing culture on the world stage.

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