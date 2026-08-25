Colombo Bourse Edges Higher on Tuesday as Capital Goods Drive Market Activity

Sri Lanka's stock market opened on a cautiously optimistic note on Tuesday morning, with the Colombo Stock Exchange recording marginal gains across its key indices, according to CSE data.

The benchmark All Share Price Index (ASPI) inched upward by 0.01 percent, adding 2.59 points to reach 21,347.36, signalling a largely flat but stable trading session. Meanwhile, the more liquid S&P SL20 index, which tracks the top 20 most actively traded stocks on the exchange, posted a slightly stronger gain of 0.09 percent.

Capital Goods Lead Turnover

Capital goods emerged as the primary driver of market turnover during the morning session, reflecting investor interest in longer-term productive assets amid an evolving economic landscape in Sri Lanka.

The subdued movement across the indices suggests that market participants are adopting a wait-and-see approach, with trading activity remaining measured rather than speculative.

Market Outlook

Analysts have noted that marginal fluctuations of this nature are common during periods of economic recalibration, as Sri Lanka continues its gradual recovery path. Investor sentiment on the Colombo bourse has generally remained cautious but stable in recent weeks.

Market watchers will be closely monitoring upcoming economic indicators and policy announcements that could influence trading momentum in the sessions ahead.