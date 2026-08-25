Jetstar to Launch Direct Flights Between Melbourne and Sri Lanka in Major Tourism Boost

Sri Lanka is set to receive a significant boost to its tourism and travel sectors following confirmation that Jetstar, the budget airline subsidiary of Australian carrier Qantas Airways, will operate a direct route connecting Melbourne with Sri Lanka.

A New Air Link for Sri Lanka and Australia

The announcement marks a notable development in air connectivity between Sri Lanka and Australia, two nations with strong people-to-people ties driven by a sizeable Sri Lankan diaspora based in cities including Melbourne. Until now, travellers between the two destinations have largely been required to transit through third-country hubs, adding time and cost to their journeys.

A direct route operated by a low-cost carrier such as Jetstar is expected to make travel significantly more accessible and affordable, potentially opening the door to a new wave of Australian tourists visiting the island as well as facilitating easier travel for Sri Lankan expatriates wishing to return home.

What This Means for Sri Lanka's Tourism Industry

Sri Lanka's tourism industry has been on a steady path of recovery following the economic crisis that gripped the country in recent years. Improved air connectivity with key source markets is widely regarded as one of the most effective drivers of visitor arrivals, and the addition of a direct Melbourne link could prove to be a meaningful step forward.

Australia represents a high-value tourism source market, with Australian visitors typically recording strong average spending during their stays.

The Sri Lankan diaspora in Australia, particularly in Victoria, is substantial, meaning the route also caters to a strong visiting friends and relatives segment.

Direct routes reduce travel fatigue and overall journey costs, factors that strongly influence destination choice among leisure travellers.

Jetstar's Regional Expansion

Jetstar has established itself as a prominent low-cost operator across the Asia-Pacific region, and this planned route would represent an extension of its network into South Asia. The carrier's model of offering competitive base fares aligns well with the goal of stimulating travel demand on newly opened routes.

The introduction of a direct Melbourne to Sri Lanka service by a Qantas group airline signals growing commercial confidence in Sri Lanka as a viable and attractive destination for the Australian market.

Further details regarding the commencement date, flight frequency, and ticketing arrangements are expected to be announced in due course. Sri Lankan tourism authorities and industry stakeholders are likely to welcome the development as a positive signal of the country's improving international standing and accessibility.

Related Video