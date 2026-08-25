Government Sets Aside Rs. 3 Billion to Compensate Farmers Devastated by El Niño Drought

The Sri Lankan government has earmarked Rs. 3,000 million in emergency funding to provide rapid agricultural insurance compensation to farmers whose crops have suffered significant damage as a result of the ongoing El Niño weather phenomenon.

A Lifeline for Struggling Farmers

The allocation comes as thousands of farming families across the island continue to reel from the devastating effects of prolonged dry conditions triggered by El Niño, which has severely disrupted agricultural output in key cultivation zones. The funds are intended to ensure that compensation reaches affected farmers as swiftly as possible, easing the financial burden on those who have lost their livelihoods to the drought.

Swift Disbursement a Priority

Authorities have underscored the urgency of fast-tracking the payout process, recognising that delays in compensation can push already vulnerable farming communities deeper into hardship. The government's decision to commit such a substantial sum reflects growing concern over the scale of crop losses recorded during this season.

El Niño's Impact on Sri Lanka's Agriculture

El Niño weather patterns have historically disrupted rainfall across South Asia, and Sri Lanka's agriculture sector — which remains the backbone of rural economies — has been particularly exposed. Paddy fields, vegetable crops, and other cultivations have all been affected, with farmers in several districts reporting near-total losses.

Thousands of farming families face income losses due to crop failure

Key agricultural districts have been among the worst affected

Paddy and other staple crops have sustained considerable damage

The Rs. 3,000 million allocation signals the government's commitment to standing by the farming community during one of the most challenging agricultural seasons in recent memory.

The move has been broadly welcomed by agricultural stakeholders, though some farmer groups have urged the government to ensure that the compensation process remains transparent and that funds reach those most in need without unnecessary bureaucratic delays. Further details on the disbursement timeline and eligibility criteria are expected to be announced in the coming days.

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