Indian Narcotics Bureau Busts Sri Lanka-Bound Drug Haul, Arrests Woman Linked to Gangster Angoda Lokka

India's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has intercepted a consignment of three kilograms of hashish that was destined for Sri Lanka, leading to the arrest of a woman with alleged ties to notorious Sri Lankan underworld figure Angoda Lokka, according to officials.

Major Drug Seizure Uncovered

The NCB's swift operation resulted in the confiscation of the significant quantity of hashish before it could be smuggled across to Sri Lanka. The haul underscores the continued efforts by Indian law enforcement agencies to crack down on cross-border narcotics trafficking between the two neighbouring nations.

Suspect Linked to Infamous Crime Figure

Authorities confirmed that the arrested woman has known connections to Angoda Lokka, one of Sri Lanka's most feared and high-profile criminal figures who was killed in India in 2020. The link suggests that networks associated with the late gangster may still be operating and attempting to use established smuggling routes to funnel drugs into Sri Lanka.

Growing Concern Over Drug Trafficking Routes

The seizure raises fresh concerns about the persistence of organised drug trafficking networks operating between India and Sri Lanka. Authorities on both sides of the Palk Strait have long grappled with smuggling operations that exploit maritime and land-based routes to move narcotics.

Three kilograms of hashish seized by the NCB

The consignment was intended for delivery in Sri Lanka

A woman with alleged links to Angoda Lokka has been arrested

Investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the network

Sri Lankan law enforcement agencies are expected to coordinate with their Indian counterparts as the investigation progresses, with officials keen to identify whether any local connections or recipients within Sri Lanka are involved in the operation.

The arrest and seizure highlight the ongoing threat posed by transnational drug networks that continue to exploit the India-Sri Lanka corridor for narcotics trafficking.

Further arrests are not being ruled out as the NCB pursues all leads connected to the case, with authorities determined to dismantle any remaining criminal infrastructure linked to the Angoda Lokka network.