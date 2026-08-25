Galgamuwa Family Left Speechless as Man Pronounced Dead by Police Walks Through His Own Front Door

A remarkable and bewildering incident has left the residents of Kohobankulama village in Galgamuwa in a state of complete disbelief, after a man who had been officially pronounced dead by police returned home very much alive, stunning his family and the wider community.

A Declaration That Proved Premature

The astonishing turn of events unfolded after authorities had formally declared the man deceased, triggering the grief and mourning that naturally follows such an announcement. What no one could have anticipated was that the man at the centre of the death declaration would soon appear at his own doorstep, very much in the land of the living.

The incident has raised serious questions about the procedures followed when identifying and confirming deaths, particularly in cases handled at the ground level by local police units.

Community Reacts With Shock and Disbelief

News of the man's unexpected return spread rapidly through Kohobankulama and the surrounding Galgamuwa area, drawing widespread shock from villagers who had already begun processing the news of his supposed passing.

Police had formally declared the individual dead prior to his return

Family members were left in a state of shock upon his unexpected arrival

The incident has triggered concern over identification and verification processes

Questions Over Official Procedures

The incident has prompted calls for a closer examination of how such a grave error could have occurred. Misidentification of deceased individuals is an issue with profound consequences — not only for the families involved but also for the integrity of official processes.

Such incidents serve as a stark reminder of the very human cost of administrative errors, and the urgent need for rigorous verification before life-altering declarations are made official.

Authorities have yet to issue a formal explanation regarding how the misidentification took place. It remains unclear whether a separate individual was involved, or whether the circumstances leading to the declaration are of a more complex nature.

The Galgamuwa community, meanwhile, continues to process what many are describing as one of the most extraordinary events to have taken place in the area in recent memory.