Sri Lanka Fight Back at 130-4 as India Set Commanding 503-Run Target

Sri Lanka reached 130 runs for the loss of four wickets in their first innings reply to India's imposing total of 503 for nine declared, as the hosts dug in to avoid the follow-on and salvage pride in what promises to be a fiercely contested Test match.

India Set the Tone with Massive Innings

India put in a commanding batting performance to post 503 for nine before declaring, placing Sri Lanka firmly on the back foot from the outset. The declaration signalled India's intent to push for a result, leaving the visitors with an enormous mountain to climb across the remaining days of play.

Sri Lanka's Steady but Cautious Response

In their reply, the Sri Lankan batting order showed resilience but also vulnerability, losing four wickets on the way to 130 runs. The scoreline reflects a side battling hard to keep the match alive while navigating a challenging Indian bowling attack keen to exploit the significant lead their team had built.

With the gap between the two sides still substantial, Sri Lanka's remaining batters will need to produce a determined and disciplined effort to prevent further damage and potentially set up a competitive position as the match progresses.

Lions Must Dig Deep

The task ahead remains daunting for the Sri Lankan side. A deficit of over 370 runs with six wickets still in hand means the lower-middle order and tail will be crucial in avoiding an innings defeat. Cricket fans across the island will be hoping their national side can mount a fightback worthy of Test cricket's finest traditions.

Further updates are expected as play continues, with the match situation likely to evolve significantly over the coming sessions.

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