Western Province Water Supply Fully Restored Following Chemical Contamination Alert

Authorities Confirm Safe Resumption of Water Distribution After Emergency Shutdown

Water supply across Sri Lanka's Western Province has been fully restored following a temporary suspension triggered by fears of chemical contamination, authorities confirmed. The emergency measure had been put in place as a precaution after a chemical leak scare raised concerns about the safety of the region's water distribution network.

What Triggered the Shutdown

Officials moved swiftly to suspend water distribution after a chemical leak was detected, prompting immediate action to safeguard public health. The incident sent alarm through communities across the Western Province, which is home to the country's largest urban population, including residents of the greater Colombo area who depend heavily on the centralised water supply system.

Authorities carried out urgent assessments and testing procedures to determine the extent of the contamination and to establish whether the water supply posed any risk to public health before resuming distribution.

Supply Restored After Safety Checks

Following thorough inspections and quality control measures, officials declared the water supply safe and restored distribution to affected areas. Residents who had been left without running water during the suspension period were assured that the supply returning to their homes met established safety standards.

Authorities urged the public to remain calm and assured that all necessary steps had been taken to ensure the water supply was free from contamination before resuming normal operations.

Public Urged to Report Any Concerns

While the situation has been brought under control, officials encouraged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any unusual odour, colour, or taste in their tap water to the relevant authorities. Key reminders issued to the public included:

Contact local water supply authorities immediately if any abnormality is noticed in tap water

Avoid consuming water that appears discoloured or carries an unusual smell

Follow any further advisories issued by health and water supply officials

The incident has once again highlighted the vulnerability of large-scale urban water supply infrastructure and the critical importance of rapid response mechanisms to protect public health in densely populated provinces such as the Western Province.