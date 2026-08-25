Cabinet Greenlights Link Roads to Connect Central Expressway with National Road Network

Sri Lanka's Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for a significant infrastructure project aimed at developing link roads that will connect the Central Expressway to the country's existing road network, marking a major step forward in the island's ongoing highway development drive.

Bridging the Gap Between Expressway and Local Roads

The newly approved initiative seeks to address a critical gap in the Central Expressway's usability by establishing proper connecting roads that allow commuters and freight traffic to seamlessly transition between the expressway and surrounding road systems. Without such link roads, the full economic and logistical potential of the expressway remains limited for many communities along its corridor.

The Central Expressway, one of Sri Lanka's most ambitious modern infrastructure undertakings, is designed to significantly reduce travel time between Colombo and the central regions of the country, easing congestion on older national highways that have long struggled to accommodate growing traffic volumes.

Strategic Importance for Connectivity

Infrastructure analysts have consistently highlighted that expressways deliver their greatest value only when supported by well-planned feeder roads. The Cabinet's decision is expected to enhance accessibility for residents, businesses, and industries operating in areas adjacent to the expressway route.

The link roads will connect the Central Expressway to the existing national road network

The project received formal Cabinet approval following government review

The initiative forms part of Sri Lanka's broader highway infrastructure development programme

Economic and Commuter Benefits Anticipated

Once developed, the link roads are anticipated to bring tangible benefits to commuters travelling between the Western Province and the central highlands, while also supporting the movement of agricultural produce, tourism traffic, and commercial goods through improved route options.

The government's decision reflects a continued commitment to modernising Sri Lanka's transport infrastructure at a time when efficient road connectivity is seen as essential to economic recovery and regional development across the island.

The approval of these link roads represents a logical and necessary extension of the Central Expressway project, ensuring that its benefits reach a wider population beyond those with direct access to expressway interchanges.

Further details regarding the construction timeline, estimated costs, and the specific corridors to be developed are expected to be announced by the relevant authorities in the coming weeks.

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