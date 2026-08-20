Sri Lanka Stands Alone as South Asia's Most Universally Liked Nation, Pew Research Reveals

Sri Lanka has emerged as the only country in South Asia that is viewed favourably by all of its neighbouring nations, according to new findings from a major survey conducted by the Washington-based Pew Research Center.

A Rare Distinction in a Divided Region

The survey, which measured cross-border perceptions among South Asian populations, found that Sri Lanka enjoys a uniquely positive image across the region — a distinction no other South Asian country can claim. While nations such as India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh carry mixed or negative reputations among at least some of their neighbours, Sri Lanka stands apart as universally well-regarded.

The finding is particularly notable given the historically complex web of rivalries, territorial disputes, and political tensions that have long defined South Asian geopolitics. Against that backdrop, Sri Lanka's ability to maintain goodwill across the board represents a significant soft-power achievement.

What the Findings Mean for Sri Lanka

Analysts suggest that Sri Lanka's geographic position as an island nation, sitting off the southern tip of India, may partly explain its favourable standing. Unlike land-border neighbours that frequently clash over territorial or ethnic issues, Sri Lanka's physical separation from the mainland has historically shielded it from the most intense bilateral frictions that plague other regional relationships.

Cultural and religious ties, trade links, and longstanding people-to-people connections with countries across South Asia are also believed to contribute to the island nation's broadly positive image.

A Moment of Pride Amid Ongoing Challenges

The survey results arrive at a time when Sri Lanka continues its recovery from the severe economic crisis that gripped the country in 2022, which led to widespread hardship and unprecedented political upheaval. Despite those domestic difficulties, the nation's standing among its regional peers appears to have remained strong.

For a country that has faced considerable international scrutiny in recent years over issues ranging from its economic collapse to human rights concerns, the Pew findings offer a rare and welcome piece of positive recognition on the world stage.

The results are likely to be welcomed by the government as evidence that Sri Lanka retains meaningful goodwill and diplomatic capital within its own region, even as it works to rebuild its economy and restore institutional credibility at home and abroad.

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